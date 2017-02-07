Burger Hunter: Ike’s Food & Cocktails

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Burger joints should be painting a mural for him! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

Winter in Twincy is nothing short of spectacular. Especially if you like all the wondrous little things that make our settings so nice. This hunt takes place in exactly one of those. Ike’s Food & Cocktails is a first-rate experience. Charming atmosphere and bar with classic mix masters. And the aroma gives you life. I heart it. Kind of a light mesquite smoke. Now that we’ve settled in and down it’s time for the Ike’s Roadhouse Steak Burger. This behemoth is right as rain, as the Brits would say . . . I kinda get a New England & mid century vibe going on in here. Ok, let’s start this thing off. The grind is angus chuck with prime rib. I love this flavor in hamburger. It’s the quintessential steakhouse high-quality burger, tbh. Meat melts in your mouth. Kinda like Toro for you sushi hunters. The chef knows medium and is quite possibly Salt Bae himself. But folks I just gotta say the bun is onion control! Sweet and butter toasted. Works v nice with the salty 4 year aged Widmer’s cheddar. Wisconsin legends in cheddar for like 80 plus. Melt factor hundo p. The crispy onion straws are just that, crispy and add another layer of o-town. This 10 ouncer is onion forward not onion dominant. Feels good to get that off my chest . . . The sautéed mushrooms are sneaky great. Out of nowhere, bam! Just when you are wondering where they are? That’s how these shrooms play. An exquisite burger, big in size and flavor. Everything worked together like Canada. Read into that all you want. You heard me . . . In a heartbeat! Pro tip: Nothing says I love you like a burger.

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.4 Presentation: 9 Originality: 9

Ike’s Food & Cocktails, 50 South 6th St, MPLS; ilikeikes.com