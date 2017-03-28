Burger Hunter: Icehouse

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Staff and readers love him so much we added him to our header today! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

How does one even begin to understand the amount of good food up and down Eat Street. Nicollet Ave needs a documentary. If only Twincy had a few creatives . . . We are heading to chill out at the Icehouse. No silly, you don’t need your coats or skates, just your appetite to go to crush-town. The Icehouse Burger is for bon vivants and those looking for the finer things. Now there’s some pretty fancy upgrades that can be done to this burger that include adding foie gras and a truffled bordelaise. I didn’t go there but will be doing that soon. Instead, I went standard issue. The meat is a grind of sirloin, brisket, and chuck. Strong start. Seasoned up with shallots and thyme. Gives it a more earthy flavor profile. Almost meatloafy . . . Bun is described as an “everything bun.” And folks it’s that. More seeds and what have you than in a hippies corduroy pants pocket. Works fab with the meat. Baked in house fresh daily. The burger is topped with a French cows milk cheese known as delice. Kinda bitter and tangy but soft and creamy. Works nicely with the caramelized onions. Foodspo bro. I go hard, cuz. Lettuce is crisp and keeps things in place. Flavor is full-bodied and deep. Juicy and cooked to perfection. I had a challenge dialing in on some of the flavors here cause there’s some seasonings that make you pause, in a good way. Thyming is everything and can throw a guy off. You understand, right? Well, go find out for yourself and bring the relatives cause this place is fun!

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.1 Presentation: 9 Originality: 9

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com