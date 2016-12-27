Burger Hunter: Fuddruckers

Let me take you back in time to a place that you might not have even been considered for a hunt. Just south of the Galleria in Bloomington, MN is the not so common Fuddruckers! Yeah, so, we’ve all been, but it was years ago, and the one near me closed . . . We get the story . . . It’s not adding up . . . I want to go out on a limb here and say Minnesotans let Fuddruckers down not the other way around. This place is incredible and we were too stuck in our ways to understand the concept and the flow of a self-serving restaurant. Anywho, the burgers are badass and always have been. The 2/3lb Bacon Cheeseburger is a mouthwatering masterpiece. Medium pack with a fresh traditional grind. Classic seasonings with no exotics. Cooked to exact temps and the biguns render a hella juicy/lightly greasy drip-tastrophy. In the biz we just call that flavor. The bun is lit. Baked fresh in house daily and the composition with the sesame seeds are so France Ave. The bacon is a must on a burger this size and the cheddar is good but in all honesty not -ness. Only cause they offer an entire wing of their restaurant as a DIY station filled with free fixings. From hot jalapeño cheese to a super LTO takeover and much more! Beware the pickles got some garlic funktown going on. No matter how you build it they always have their signature savory clean juicy flavor. You’ll remember immediately!

Scorecard: Flavor: 9.2 Presentation: 6 Originality: 7