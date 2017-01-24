Burger Hunter: Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. Burger joints should be painting a mural for him! Check out all The Burger Hunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

On every level across all genres, I hunt for the best in hopes to appease our weekly desires. Sometimes it’s 5 star and sometimes it’s a square. Thanks Lori. Nonetheless, if the burger is good I want people to try it. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Maple Grove pulled me right in. Now this place is super fun. The Triple Cheeseburger is fantastic! Meat is fresh and all I know is they say “steakburger”. The patties are thin and seasoned fully. Pressed on the flat-top and gives you a very familiar buttery taste on the meat. They get a nice char-daddy and the loose pack makes them fall apart and seriously it’s the best part. These little chunks of glory breaking off and landing softly on your freedom fries is like your own mid-meal mini appetizer of burger burnt ends. Kinda old school skillet crispy. The cheese is American with a nice melt on it. Bun is butter toasted and holds court quite well cause this triple lindy is juicy! I love this style of burger, they are always flavor forward and super satisfying. Patty up and only eat half if it’s too much. The advantage here is the layers of juiciness and cheese. Comes with some grade A thin cut fries and their own fancy dipping sauces. Save some fries for the ice cream. Salt/sweet hot/cold. It’s dench. So far there’s only two of these in Minnesota but if your experience is like mine I’m thinking more soon.

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.1 Presentation: 5 Originality: 6

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 11600 Fountains Dr, Maple Grove; freddysusa.com