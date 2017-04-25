Burger Hunter: Borough

Week after week, Mike S. impresses us with the depth and breadth of his burger knowledge. He gets fan mail from our readers and from restaurants! Check out all The BurgerHunter’s meaty exploits at the #GreatAmericanBurgerHunter tag on Instagram.

Straight down Washington Ave, if you can get through . . . Your guess is as good as mine? Mayoral candidates pay attention. Anywho, just move over a street and on you go to hop down at Borough for lunch. Aww yes, the excitement is high! This place has been trending for awhile. Ink, lists, banter, and a pile of street cred. FR. You’d have to of been in a sequestered jury on a killer burger case in order to not have heard about the legendary Parlour Burger. So I ordered it. It’s name is because you used to only be able to get it at their Parlour below. Let’s start with the bun. It’s an egg bun that’s grilled crispy hundo p. Almost crunchy. It’s buttery and really a good one folks. The meat has the triple crown pedigree you’re looking for in life: ribeye, brisket, and chuck. Those three friends are invited to any party. And all summer long, too. Now the flavor of this beef is unarguably delicious and better than a strong majority of all the burgers out there. But TBH I found this one a little too salty and not quite juicy enough considering the choice cuts, hence the semi-scandalous rating! Come at me, bro! It’s smashed style two patty system and you get that light char daddy outer that’s amaze. Those old tastes that your Mom and Dad talk about. The skillet burger days kinda flavor. It’s a big ‘un too. Topped with a white American cheese that’s plenty creamy and oozing on the meat. Major league GOAT bites for the banks. Yummy burger, no doubt. Pro tip: The fries are perfection and ask for a dipper of Swiss cheese aioli!

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.9 Presentation: 8 Originality: 9

Borough, 730 N Washington Ave, MPLS; boroughmpls.com