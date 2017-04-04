Burger Hunter: Bad Waitress

They hold a secret power to the dining experience. Some are great and some should try a bit harder. We all have stories. Stories of the good, the bad, and the OMG Never Again! Wait staff are a big part of the experience. So this hunt takes us to the Bad Waitress, where they take that whole bit out of the equation. Yup sit down, look at your menu and write down what you want and go do this damn thing. Get up and move, yo. No, it’s actually pretty slick and they do bring you out your food. Thank goodness. Around these parts business meetings and breakfy are running hard, but I’m self ordering the Black-Top Bacon Cheeseburger. Diners do good burgers, folks. Almost always. This one is choice. Bun is a soft mound of rebound. Fresh from The Wedge. Meat is grass-fed with a loose pack and seasoned lightly. Delicious beef. Very clean but not lacking anything here. Juicy to the nines. Drips a plenty on the plate. “Can I get another napkin?” Maybe? Not sure TBH cause you’re a bit on your own here. Really tho, it’s kinda nice. Back to the beef. It super fresh tasting and I like it! The cheese is savage. A white cheddar thunder _____. What? It’s a white cheddar and it’s way good. Now the bacon is super crunch; in pieces, poised, positioned, and presented like a wedding cake. It’s really a nice touch. The salad is all organic and v refreshing. My lettuce was so happy to see me and I put the BBQ sauce on the side for a few dips. Not all that ‘ness cause the flavor alone is beautious. Pro tip: No throwing shade up in here cause no ones listening.

Scorecard: Flavor: 8.9 Presentation: 9 Originality: 7

The Bad Waitress Diner and Bar (Northeast), 700 Central Ave NE MPLS; thebadwaitress.com