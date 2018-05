The twosome of Tacky Annie put out some of the best polished pop music we’ve ever heard—in line with the Ting Tings, Chvrches, Sylvan Esso, others—and they’re playing Icehouse with likewise exciting duo Hot Date. TUES. 10 PM. [INFO]

This month’s Err multi-disciplinary party includes readings, art, music, and even a “speed friending for artists” happy hour at honey. WEDS. 6 PM. [INFO]

A sure sign of spring is the classic motorbikes at Bauhaus Brew Labs. THURS. 6 PM. [INFO]