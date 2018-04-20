It was a huge bummer to hear that metal scenester and guitar impresario Sean Tobin of Aziza passed away; help raise funds in his name at a benefit that features a bunch of great bands at The Nomad. FRI. 6 PM. $10.

Automatic Scrunchies mention! They’ll bring their big sound to Grumpy’s for a show with Color TV and Citric Dummies. FRI. 9 PM. FREE.

EPIC hosts an epic e-sports tournament out with Overwatch, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros, and more out at Mystic Lake. SAT. 8 AM. $10.

Headflyer Brewing turns one with a big party, but we’re giving them a shout out here because of their Notorious BIG-style flier. SAT. 8 PM. FREE.

Uprising Theatre Company’s new Twisted Deaths, a play about differing political views but intersecting lives, hits the stage all weekend. VARIOUS TIMES. $20.