We don’t have a comprehensive calendar of events because you’re not going to everything anyway. But we’re trying to get better—per your many requests—at giving Readers more heads up on upcoming events that we think are cool. So here’s a look at the rest of April.

Not Here Book Release Party

Join the intrepid bookies of Coffee House Press for a night of readings and performance (including drag) to celebrate the release of the award-winning Hieu Minh Nguyen’s new poetry collection NOT HERE. April 9th, 7 PM. Free.

Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave NE, MPLS; publicfunctionary.org

The Skriker

A malevolent shape-shifting fairy and death portent pursues two teenaged girls in London to capture their souls while mankind destroys the Earth? Doesn’t sound like fiction, but the Fool’s Fortune Theater production of the play only staged twice in North America does sound awesome. April 7-22. $20.

Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy Street NE, MPLS; cranetheater.com

MN Music Summit + Summit Lazy Sipper

The only thing better than a beer release party is when it’s also the kickoff to a music festival. Head to Summit’s Beer Hall to get a taste of their new Lazy Sipper (made with Mighty Axe hops!) and also help the MN Music Summit jump start their weekend of music-industry fun with over 1,000 musicians taking in a SxSW-esque spate of shows, panels, performances, and more! April 12th. Free beer release, ticketed festival events.

Summit Tap Room, 910 Montreal Circle, STPL; summitbrewing.com

TsuShiMaMiRe: Live From Japan!

Not only can you catch a live-streamed performance from Japanese Art Punk Girls Rock Trio TsuShiMaMiRe, you can also hear Twincy’s own art punks Fuzzy Machete, Space Monster, and the criminally underrated Neo Neos fly through a live and in-person set at a studio party! April 14th.

Hotbed Studios, 2426 Washington Street NE, MPLS

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

Are you Bold North, but want to do your all-afternoon beer sampling indoors? This party has 90+ brewers inside the convention center and they’re only bringing tap room and specialty beers. Plus proceeds go to Twin Cities Habitat For Humanity. April 14th. $19.99-49.99.

Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave S, MPLS; minneapolis.org

Bill Bellamy

We can still remember some of Bill Bellamy’s best jokes on Comedy Def Jam and other 90s shows as much as his interviews on MTV—and Bellamy’s stand-up has only gotten better. Grab tickets early these shows will likely fill up. April 12-14th. $35.

Joke Joint Comedy Club, 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy, STPL; jokejointcomedyclub.com

Fashion Week MN

It’s back! You’ve got a few weeks to get your looks together for the big community-driven initiative that celebrates local fashion. #fashionweekmn events span hotels, salons, food halls, and more, and you better grab all your tickets now because the red hot event sells out most of its events. April 23-29th.

Various Locations

Contemporary Cuba Opening Reception

Cuban art—So Hot Right Now™! In snowy MN, anyway. See bold and exciting compositions, varying mediums and visionary narratives in a survey of paintings, drawing, and sculptural designs as selected by contemporary Cuban artists at the always excellent Burnet gallery. April 19th. Free.

Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. East, Wayzata; burnetart.com

L7 + Death Valley Girls

The legendary grunge punk gals in L7 have, less like a fine wine and more like a plastic bottle of tequila, only grown their gnarly ferocity over the past two decades. Which is good, since we need L7’s bad-ittude on new tracks like “Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago” now more than ever. LA’s garage punks Death Valle Girls open. April 19, 7 PM. $25.

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

Adult Night at the MN Zoo on 420

“The Zoo is a smoke free facility, and that includes all types of smoke.” We hear you, MN Zoo. But we also see that picture of a winking goat you’re using. We can’t think of a more fun 420 party. Friday, April 20th. $10, $18.50 ticket + beer flight.

MN Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd, Apple Valley; mnzoo.org

Dankest Night of the Year

Speaking of the high holiday, Insight is going all out again, especially with their weed puns. Grab you buds for Insight’s Dankbot and some munchies, hear live music, and make sure you have a ride home planned. April 20th. Free.

Insight Brewing, 2821 E Hennepin Ave, MPLS; insightbrewing.com

Record Store Day

The official kickoff to spring block party season in Twincy—we’ll have a round-up of spots to hear all the live music and score the RSD deals. But if you want to get ahead of it, check out the official nation-wide website. April 21st. Free.

Various Locations.

REPO MAN & 1990: THE BRONX WARRIORS

A double-shot of classics on film, The Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society and The Cult Film Collective team up with 24/7 Car Service to show the two extremely fun early 80s flicks. April 25th & 26th, 7 PM & 9 PM.

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org

Art of Vodka III at TMORA

We almost never feel bad when we don’t give readers enough lead time—unless it’s for the vodka samplers in the swanky setting of the Russian art museum with over a dozen different distillers. Thursday, April 26th. $60-81.

Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave, MPLS; tmora.org

Death of a Ladies’ Man/Tony Peachka/StoLyette/Itch Princess/DJ Biggie Schaals

Holy smokes, now this is a lineup. We can’t wait to pack into the stage side at Mort’s and hear Secrets favs StoLyette play with the wildly popular (who is) Tony Peachka, Death of a Ladies Man, the wonderfully weird drum compositions of Itch Princess, and on top of it all in-between music from DJ Biggie Schaals. April 27th. $6.

Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; facebook.com/mortimersmpls

Independent Bookstore Day 2018

Twincy: No One Parties Harder Than Our Lit Scene!™ And that statement is no more true than Indie Bookstore Day (or any event with free drinks, really). Take part in the festivities by buying books, biking from store to store, checking out the swag, winning prizes and more! April 28th. Free.

Various Locations