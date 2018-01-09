On Our Radar:

Missed the first taste of Summit’s new IPAs? Don’t make the same mistake with their Dakota Soul Czech-Style Pils. FRIDAY. [FB]

Loves To Gather and Brit’s Pub host a thrifted charity runway show and clothing drive for for Dress for Success and Focus MN. FRIDAY. [FB]

Secrets favs Stolyette play a big show at The Cedar Cultural Center with Har-di-har and Tekk Nikk. FRIDAY. [TIX]

A buncha string pickers like The Lowland Lakers, The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, and more play the 331 Club for the Lit Up String Fest. SATURDAY. [FB]

Don’t drink and looking for some fun to get you out of the winter bah hums? Dissonance has a pop-up at the Como Zoo Conservatory. SATURDAY. [FB]

Of course Jacob Frey is having his inauguration party at First Avenue. SATURDAY. [RSVP]

Opera on Tap mixes in a little pop for some Popera at honey. SUNDAY. [RSVP]