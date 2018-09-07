Craziest dance party of the weekend? Britney Basement Party from Flip Phone at REV Ultra Lounge. FRI. [INFO]

Not a lot of dancing at Buffalo Tom at the Varsity Theater, but that’s not what Twincy Flannel Dads™ are known for, is it? FRI. [INFO]

Midway Contemporary Art hosts another can’t miss opening, this time for the new minimalist show from Julia Haller. FRI. [INFO]

We figure every day at the Ren Fest is Tolkien Day in some respects, but officially it’s this weekend. SAT. [INFO]

Trump is making art great again, like the Genital Panic: P****grabber EP Release Show at the Entry. SAT. [INFO]

Crooners is the perfect place to check out the music of Patsy Cline by Joyann Parker. SUN. [INFO]