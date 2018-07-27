Good Show Good Cause Award™ this week goes to the Back to the City benefit for songwriter Lauren Elise Smythe with 26 BATS!, DJ Rowsheen, Tacky Annie, Gabriel Rodreick’s Undoers, and host Mark Mallman at Mort’s. FRI. [INFO]

In support of Mia's "Art and Healing: In The Moment" exhibition, Junauda Petrus curated an evening of readings entitled Love Letters to Young Ancestors: Poets on the Trauma of Witness and the Irreducible Sacredness of Philando Castile. FRI.

All the kids will be dancing to EDM legend Vaski at the Skyway Theater. FRI.

What's the over/under on flip flops at the North Loop Fest? SAT.

Catbath release their amazingly titled album Glitter Box with 4th Curtis and Bruise Violet at the best punk venue in MPLS + STPL—Moon Palace Books. SAT.

Get your booty movin' at Icehouse when Dance Assault releases their new single. SAT.

What's the over/under on plaid shirts and white socks at Americana Fest at Sociable Cider Werks? SUN.

MISS VANJIE!!! Vanessa Vanjie Mateo will be coming to The Saloon and it's a huge deal. SUN.

Brazilian legacy and icon in her own right Bebel Gilberto right away sold out her Dakota show so another one got added, it's going to be amazing. SUN.

Speaking of legacies, Melvins will be melting faces at First Ave with Jon Spencer. SUN.

Speaking of icons, the brand spanking new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbury will be doing special screenings, including The Blob. The Golden Age of Twincy Cinema™! MON.