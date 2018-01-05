More Weekend Happenings: Best New Event Recs

Help the new Mayor of St. Easy Peazy take office with an inaugural ball at Union Depot. FRIDAY. [INFO]

Didn’t get tickets to the way-sold-out Wrestlepalooza? Get your squared circle fix at Showtime Live at the Eagles Club in St. Lemon Squeazy. FRIDAY. [FB]

We’re not really sure if it’s the actual 12th Anniversary of HOTEL with Jon Ackerman, but age is just a number and they play everything for your dancing needs. FRIDAY. [FB]

First Avenue’s Best New Bands is a big deal, and you can check out up-and-comers rockers The Bad Man, BLAHA, MC Dwynell Roland, Early Eyes, Lady Lark, punks Sass, and the ultra-creative Thomas Abban. FRIDAY. [TIX]

Dark Energy helps you celebrate your inner darkness with a goth night and you help raise funds for Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee and friend of the dance community, Karen Jaramillo. SATURDAY. [FB]