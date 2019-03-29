Great art opening at Public Functionary, Ancestral Modernity: Electric Machete + Curandero fits into the context NCECA’s Claytopia and features the work of Latinx artists — FRI — INFO

Insight Brewing teams up with Second Street Spirits for a 331 Club Anniversary Beer and they’re throwing a release party with the outrageous boogie boys in Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS — FRI —INFO

Biggest film party of the weekend is surely the screening of the 90s masterpiece Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion at The Saloon — SAT — INFO

Rosalux brings in another two-fer with Ashely Peifer and Betsy Ruth Byers on display — SAT — INFO

The after-party at Amsterdam with the local Pixies and Weezer tributes should be at least as much as the real show, definitely cheaper because it’s free — SAT — INFO

DJ Keezy’s monster celebration of women through booty-moving music the Klituation is back, this time at the Varsity, and has the Coven on board with the show — SAT — INFO

Skylark Opera presents one of the all time classics, Cosi fan tutte, at the Historic Mounds Theater — Through SUN — INFO