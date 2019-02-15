More Weekend Happenings

The Walker and many, many musicians gather to celebrate 40 plus years of jazz by Pulitzer Prize-winner Henry Threadgill through music; It’s a must-attend for any music fans. FRI-SAT.

All the ska fans have a very exciting weekend with The Prizefighters releasing their new album with Ska Brewing and Umbrella Bed, Down ‘n’ Dirty, with DJ sets from Miss Upsetter at the Turf. FRI.

Unleash the Animals is back at the Ground Zero, break out your animal print, ears, tails, horns, crazy contacts, or go all out in full leather, fursuit, or body paint. FRI.

Have you been planning your own newer lineups for Lady Marmalade? Is Cardi in it? The Uptown has Moulin Rouge at Midnight. FRI-SAT.

Twincy: Tribute Town! There’s a tribute to Queen taking the stage at Icehouse. FRI.

Still looking for a little post-VD heat? 7th (Almost) Annual Erotic Poetry Open Mic takes over Moon Palace. SAT.

Lakes & Legends celebrates St. Gaila (pronounced “gey-luh”) with their taproom favorite, St. Gail raspberry honey ale, plus a taproom market party. SAT.

The Grammys proved that rock is dead. Thank goodness, long live rock with Them Evils at the Turf Club w/ XIII Arrows and The Untimely. SAT.

The Trylon keeps up their Valley Girls series with Foxes (1980) featuring Jodie Foster, Cherie Currie, and ugh Scott Baio. SUN-TUES.

