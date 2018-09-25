More Weekend Happenings

It’s starting to get extra spooky! The Trylon is screening the haunted masterpiece Ringu. TUES. [INFO]

Also Alamo Drafthouse has the can’t miss classic Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. TUES. [INFO]

Latin based brewery La Dona Cerveceria is having its not-so-soft opening. WEDS. [INFO]

9×22 continues its 15 years celebration with avant garde performances from local dance luminaries at the BLB. WEDS. [INFO]

We’re very stoked to see Erin Markey with Emily Bate deliver some laughs at Amsterdam. WEDS. [INFO]

Posters for Parks 2018 returns with its bevy of prints about parks next to pints from Lakes & Legends. THURS. [INFO]

And the remodeled Parkway shows the classic Monty Python & The Holy Grail. THURS. [INFO]