More Weekend Happenings

We can barely handle actual reality so we’re excited to go check out some Virtual Reality at Modist Brewing, but hopefully people don’t get motion sickness after a few beers. FRI. [INFO]

Local social media icon Jason DeRusha will be on hand at Bad Weather Brewing for WCCO’s Day of Pulling Together fundraiser, he’ll prob buy you a beer if you show up and donate. FRI. [INFO]

The Spaghetti Western series at the Trylon is really amping up with The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly this weekend. [INFO]

Speaking of film, holy cow you should stay awake to see the new wave masterpiece Liquid Sky at The Uptown Theater. SAT. [INFO]

Erotic City: A Walking Tour Benefiting SWOP Minneapolis already has two of its local history sex worker walking tours sold out so better get dem tix. SAT/SUN. [INFO]

Tiki fans rejoice, Black Widows throw a massive Summer Surf Rox-otica Party at Bryant Lake Bowl. SAT. [INFO]