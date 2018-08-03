If you’re a pils beer lover, yes, there’s a special party for you at Grumpy’s Northeast. FRI. [INFO]

All Tomorrow’s Petty are the openers for Almost Famous at Music + Movies at Lake Harriet. FRI. [INFO]

Wish there was an all-David Bowie karaoke night? Wish no longer, get to the Uptown VFW to sing Sound & Vision like 4 times. FRI. [INFO]

Keg & Case isn’t open yet, but that’s not stopping Croix Valley Foods from having their Steakfest block party there. SAT. [INFO]

It’s going to be a lovely day to drive out to the lovely Franconia Sculpture Park to watch artists pour smoldering hot metal to make sculptures. SAT. [INFO]

Charlie Parr and TABAH play what will surely be a full show at the Palm Club. SAT. [INFO]

We’ve been loving the rezo series of musicians playing the resonator guitar at the 331 Club and we’re going for Chris Holm, too. SUN. [INFO]

Have you made it out to the Alamo Drafthouse yet? Shaolin Soccer is a great reason to check them out. SUN. [INFO]

The Psychotrons are back at Grumpy’s downtown . . . until the bar closes at least. MON. [INFO]