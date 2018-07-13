Cult Film Collective and the Trylon team-up for a can’t miss for film fans Pedro Almodóvar 35mm Double Feature. [TIX]

First Ave is insane this week, including the annual Rebel Rebel: Rock for Pussy David Bowie covers benefit for Feline Rescue. [TIX]

There’s also the giant Daddy one year anniversary party in the Mainroom. [TIX]

And Mallman playing with the always amazing Electric Six at the Turf Club. [TIX]

And then punk legends DOA playing the Turf on a Monday night. That’s just the big shows, there’s even good small shows going on, sheesh. [TIX]

It’s unfortunately the last Theyself show for awhile, so catch him with Hannah von der Hoff at the Aster. [TIX]

Bauhaus Brew Labs seems like it just opened but SURPRISE it’s already been 4 years somehow. They’re of course hosting a huge party. [INFO]

Ale Asylum is hosting a beer party for awesome metallers Droids Attack and High Graves and Witchden (all great) at Mort’s. [INFO]

We were surprised to see Knife Party is playing the Skyway, they’re great. [TIX]

And if you want to share memories of Twincy Arts & Culture hotspot A Hungry Mind, former employees and fans are gathering at Moon Palace. [INFO]