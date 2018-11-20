Of course DJ Jake Rudh has his annual Transmission blowout at the Varsity right before Turkey Day. [INFO]

Speaking of annual, the party animals in ELnO are back with their big party at Lee’s Liquor Lounge. [TIX]

Drinxgiving w/ Fundo and Blowtorch/ Psalm One/ Angel Davanport goes down at the Uptown VFW. [INFO]

Demitri Rallis & Friends and Jaedyn James & The Hunger deliver the pre-Thanksgiving Day funk at Bunker’s, that’ll be a good one. [INFO]

(You looking for a real secret? Hit Dirty Martini aka 24 University Ave NE #125 for Hennepin Co Disco Authority. No links!)

 Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC Dance Party happens at honey, both will lose but everyone will win! [INFO]

