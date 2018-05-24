Modist Brewing is also taking on the sun with their new fruit punch milkshake IPA, Sun Protection Factor, which you can get at their release party. FRI. Free. [INFO]

The ultra-hip duo Night Moves (srsly can’t get enough of the Carl Sagan track) are back, this time at First Ave’s Mainroom with Anonymous Choir, Wellness, and Shilpa Ray. FRI. $15. [INFO]

Some of the absolute catchiest electro funk and fun from MPLS + STPL teams up when Minnie / Bluntz, Hayden Fox, and YYY share a show at Mort’s. FRI. $6. [TIX]

Spend the afternoon at Norsemen Distilling’s cocktail room while Amy and Ruby from Young Joni take over the bar for knockout drinks. SAT. 1 PM. [INFO]

Wrasslin’ is back at Wilebski’s Saloon in St. Easy and we hope Darin Corbin gets his stupid ginger face smashed in. SAT. $12. [INFO]

Craziest Party of the Weekend Award goes to KPOP ALL NIGHT at Public Functionary, it’s basically turning the gallery into a sold out Korean dance club. SUN. $30-75. [TIX]