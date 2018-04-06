Emmett Ramstad:::Laying in Wait

Another intriguing show at Hair + Nails, Emmett Ramstad examines what it’s like to wait by transforming the gallery into a waiting room. Friday, 6 PM.

Hair and Nails, 2222 1/2 E 35th St, MPLS; hairandnailsart.com

UHN-URTH

8 visual artists who will receive the MFAs from the UofM showcase their mastery of various mediums. Saturday, 7 PM.

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, U of M, 405 21st Ave S, MPLS; art.umn.edu/nash

STRIATIONS: Shawn McNulty / AERIALS: David Malcolm Scott

Another cool combo package of solo shows at Rosalux, this time with Shawn McNulty’s paintings that explore the relationship between man-made structures and the natural world and similar themes in the abstract work of David Malcolm Scott. Saturday, 7 PM.

Rosalux Gallery, 1400 NE Van Buren St #195, MPLS; rosaluxgallery.com

Unicorn Art Show 4

Everyone loves the unicorn art show! Check out the wildly popular show featuring all sorts of one-horned wonders plus live performances by Planchette Burns and The Preludes to a Blizzard. Saturday, 7 PM.

Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave NE, MPLS, ArtSpace.org