It warms our cold, disaffected arts when we not only see a show that we’re interested in, but when the artist is also a Regular Reader. And that’s just what Rebecca Krinke is: An artist who makes interesting installations, but also incredibly a SotC fan!

Ahead of her dark and daring show Reckoning, which is paired in the classic Rosalux style with Fleeting Traces: Eleanor McGough, we sent over some Quick Questions about her work, the gallery’s approach, and some of her drinking buddies.

Secrets of the City: It makes so much sense that beds are “sites of wonder and terror” and figure into reckonings, but why??

Rebecca Krinke: What a great question and prompt! (Editor’s note: Thank you.) My artwork began with a wonderful-terrible dream: It featured a bed, an animal, a snowstorm, and an orange streetlight. My art is still fueled by dreams—and I have found that they offer many clues. They have also illuminated aspects of my past and in the case of the Reckoning installation, the past is joining the present. Something may be getting destroyed or released; either way, something big is on the way.

As a viewer it’s fun to see the one-two punch pairings that Rosalux does, but what’s it like for an artist? Do you factor it into anything you’re doing for the show?

We at Rosalux choose our showing partners—and typically it is because we feel our work will resonate with each others, even if we don’t know precisely what the other will be showing. I really wanted to show with Eleanor McGough; I love her almost Victorian-like black insect silhouettes and the atmospheric portraits of loss that her insect paintings reveal. Sometimes showing partners become a great catalyst or sounding board to talking and writing about our work. For example, Dan Buettner of Rosalux just texted me that he spent 30 minutes alone in my installation last night and loved it! And how I loved hearing that!

Giant installations are great because the audience has to deal with their spatial, possibly imposing nature. Is installation art the coolest branch of the arts or is it something else?

Is it absolutely the coolest, yes. Making objects, spaces, and encounters is what drives me—making a complete experience. In fact, I want my installations to get even bigger and work with all four walls, the floor, and ceiling more completely . . . Although I would need more time for set up than we have a Rosalux with our 5 day turnarounds. At times I wish I could make something smaller or more portable, and to that end, I am planning a book of photographs of my series of bed sculptures—both the actual installed photos, and new photoshopped images where the beds are set into different (actual) interiors and exteriors. Look for that available at Rosalux soon.

Do artists love being shown at Rosalux just because they get to hang out with noted quilter Terrence Payne?

We would love to hang out with him even more! He is the catalyst behind me deciding to make a book. There would be no Rosalux without Terry. He is amazingly inspiring.

Reckoning: Rebecca Krinke and Fleeting Traces: Eleanor McGough runs June 2nd through July 1st at Rosalux gallery, with artist reception Saturday, June 9th at 7 PM. Free.