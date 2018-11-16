Dec. 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | FREE and open to the public

Minnesota Museum of American Art | 350 Robert Street North, St. Paul

Join us for opening day at the brand new Minnesota Museum of American Art in downtown St. Paul! You’ll experience a full day of fun activities, in-gallery performances, food & drink, and remarkable art around every corner in the M’s beautiful new home! There will be a ribbon-cutting with civic and community leaders at noon, live music by Lady Xok at 4 p.m., and dance collaborative SuperGroup performing in the galleries all day. Make something in the new Center for Creativity with artists Carrie Thompson and Aki Shibata. Be a part of the Artist Takeover with Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra, or find your spot in M history with writer and raconteur Andy Sturdevant. Admission to the M, including opening day events, is free of charge. Everyone is welcome! Visit mmaa.org/opening day for more information. Let’s celebrate this shiny new addition to St. Easy’s arts scene!