Zuluzuluu’s Astralbeat Theory + Frequencies

The six-piece Afrofuturistic Zuluzuluu are the not only one of the most creative and cool, intriguing and innovating musical groups currently working in MPLS + STPL, they’re also one of the most collaborative. Tonight Proper-T, Myk, Trelly Mo, DJ Just 9, ΔRT PΔRTE, and Greg Grease kick off their AstralBeat Theories residency, a sort of four part live production that’s in conjunction with an EP series that includes 10 MPLS-based artists, producers, and musicians, with one member each week taking the lead in the curation. Preceding the music, stop into the Greenroom Mag “Greenhouse” to see Frequencies, an art installation featuring the collaborative work of artist Michael Cina and photographer John Klukas inspired by the series—and during the show be sure to take a moment to appreciate Keith Millions’s vibrant artwork for AstralBeat. 10 PM. $7. —Tracy Oxford

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com