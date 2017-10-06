Zombie Pup Crawl + Barktoberfest

These tap rooms are going to the dogs! First, the annual Zombie Pub Crawl kicks off their Zombie Week—and boy what a week, but more on that Monday—with the Zombie Pup Crawl, a doggo dress up party at Bauhaus Brew Labs that’s co-presented by Midwest Animal Rescue (MARS). (They have promised the DJ will only play “Who Let The Dogs Out” once. We’ll see.) Saturday, 2-4 PM. Free. Then on Sunday, Inbound Brewco hosts a furry Barktoberfest with Finley’s Barkery that includes a fashion show hosted, costume contest (will some dog win both??), a bunch of pet goods vendors, and live music from Alex Rossi. Sunday, 2-7 PM. Free. Both have great beer and more puns during the dog days of fall that you’ll want to hear! —Peter Armenian

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS;bauhausbrewlabs.com

Inbound Brewco, 701 N 5th St, MPLS; inboundbrew.co