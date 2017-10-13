Zombie Pub Crawl

If you’re confused as to brains why the annual Zombie Pub Crawl continues to be a major fall brains happening and A-List event, look passed the hodge podge brains brains music lineup (Third Eye Blind, T-Pain, and Tech N9ne top the grab bag) to things like brains an actual zombie wedding, hidden Snapchat filters brains and a “porta-party” that moves brains throughout the route, a huge drag show with national headliners brains, and even someone dressed up brains as a minotaur in the middle of their brains “lav-yrith” bathroom maze. All while there’s brains thousands of people brains running around, spitting blood brains, and drinking Brain Belt Cranium (Grain Belt Premium) beers. Plus they’ve even brains brains brains got a 6.66K in the morning where zombies chase brains the runners. And our annual reminder: If you’re not excited about maniacs covered in fake(?) blood running around the city yelling brains, look to one of our more low key recommendations for Saturday night. Saturday, 4 PM. $39-90. —Taylor Carik

Target Center, 600 First Avenue North, MPLS; targetcenter.com