Mona Williams: Zang Toi + Stephanie Lake

To help fashionable folks prep for galas like the upcoming ultra-fancy Minnesota Orchestra Ball, and to celebrate the new location in the MOA for his designer consignment store Mona Williams, Patric Richardson hosts a one-of-a-kind trunk show. The evening features an impressive combo of Stephanie Lake’s design collection and NYC designer Zang Toi’s S/S and F/W 2017 pieces (following the pieces’ debut at New York Fashion Week!). Expect to see a who’s who of the MPLS + STPL (and beyond) fashion scene popping in to see everything that’s for sale at the one-of-a-kind trunk show. 6-8 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Mona Williams, 133 West Market, Bloomington; monawilliams.com