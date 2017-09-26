Zakk Sabbath + Them Evils

We had the good fortune of recently seeing both the original Black Sabbath (on their The End tour, see below for a film screening) and Ozzy guitarist, Black Label Society founder, overall guitar god Zakk Wylde’s tribute Zakk Sabbath. And while the geezers were great, Zakk and Co. (Blasko who played with Ozzy and Rob Zombie, and drummer Joey Castillo, formerly of Danzig and Queens Of The Stone Age) were way, way better. Catch them adding a whole new fury, including Zakk’s insane lead licks, to those classic Sabbath tracks you love (“Supernaut”!) tonight at the Fine Line with heavy duty California trio Them Evils opening. 8 PM. $25 general, $40 balcony seating. —Paul Cajun

Fine Line, 318 1st Ave N, MPLS; finelinemusic.com