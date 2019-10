In the new and highly anticipated ensemble production from Minnesota playwright Kathryn Haddad, produced by the Guthrie and New Arab American Theater Works, “Zafira and the Resistance” takes a look at the fraught state of Arab-American identity amid a landscape of false perceptions, institutionalized racism and generational struggles. October 11–27. $29–$32. —Hitara

Guthrie Theater, 818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis