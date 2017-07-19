YYY Present A Tribute To Pet Sounds Release Party

It’s a highly risky move recreating a masterpiece, but producer-musician YYY has, by the gods, done it. So if you can’t make it tonight to Icehouse to hear the guest-filled tribute to the legendary Pet Sounds album—missing out on special performances from P.O.S, Fort Wilson Riot, Bae Tiger’s Elle PF, and many more notable local musicians—do yourself a huge favor and buy it online. The entire project, with additional guests like deM atlaS, LOTT, Lydia Liza, and others, recreates Brian Wilson’s beautiful harmonies, lyrical genius, and celebratory vibe, but takes them in new and often surprisingly funny directions. It’s likely going to be a staple of your summertime listening. 9:30 PM. $5. —Tracy Oxford

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com