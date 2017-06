You’re Family When You’re Here

You crazy for this one, Bar Luchador! One of the hot spots of our (re)growin’ wrastlin’ scene goes back to the 90s/00s with some pastamania of their own with Guest Chef Geoff Stout. Along with a bunch of red sauce pasta, there’s also going to be some surprise menu items popping out of the Lucha Kitchen throughout the night. 5-10 PM. Free. —Rich Morgan

Bar Luchador, 825 Washington Ave, MPLS; barluchador.com