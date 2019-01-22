[ ] Bring mittens to Northbound Smokehouse’s happy hour pre-Winterfest release of Double Chocolate Raspberry Stout “Snownami” so you can drink it on the patio — INFO

[ ] Get fired up for the return of the St. Easy Winter Carnival and all its hijinks, just in time for this cold weather to really set in — FULL WRITE UP — INFO

[ ] Brush up on Oscar noms to discuss at one of the crazy film fun happenings this week:

Moon Palace Books, the best punk venue in Twincy, has early evening Cohen Brothers trivia — INFO

Bulls Horn has the Verhoeven classic Starship Troopers — INFO

Too scared to see Faces of Death when you were a kid? Well Video Vortex at the Alamo has you covered (they also have American Psycho and The Crow this week btw) — INFO

Parkway screens the first classic Christopher Reeves Superman movie — TIX

[ ] Mingle with a who’s who of the local performance scene at the BLB cabaret for 9×22’s SOLO show with Alys Ayumi Ogura, get tix ahead of time — TIX

[ ] Wish local social media figure Jason DeRusha a happy birthday on Thursday we can remember when he had his own livestreaming WCCO show over lunch like 8 years ago

[ ] Solve a bootlegger’s adventure at the Science Museum when they kick out the kids for a speakeasy night of social science fun — INFO

[ ] Hear British author Tessa Hadley read from her new novel at Magers & Quinn — INFO

[ ] See how fast your brain can work at the Quiplash: An On The Haus Battle of Wits at Bauhaus Brewing on Thurs — INFO

[ ] Try to appreciate that Nick Costa has spent the whole month doing covers of entire sophomore slump albums (this week is Foo Fighters The Color & The Shape (isn’t every FF album a slump?)) just by himself at Amsterdam — INFO

[ ] Wonder why all the Democracy Now fans haven’t bought up all the tickets to see the legendary Sweet Honey in the Rock show at the Dakota — TIX