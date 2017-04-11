Your Name

At the Lagoon for just a week more, the intriguing anime Your Name by acclaimed director Makoto Shinkai follows the story of two literally star-crossed high school students that one morning wake up in the other’s bodies. As they continue to randomly switch, Mitsuha and Taki try to piece together where they are and who they are, and what their final connected fates will be as their visually striking story unfolds. 7:10 & 9:30 PM. $9.Curt Stanski

Lagoon Cinema, 1320 Lagoon Ave, MPLS; landmarktheatres.com

