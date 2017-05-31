Young Lynch: The Art, Music, and Early Films of David Lynch
Posted on May 31, 2017 at 9:57 am
Thanks to his strong personality that matches his quirky directorial style, David Lynch the man has himself become as popular and recognizable as the films in his oeuvre. Get a peek at the art, music, and early films of Lynch before he was a household name thanks to Young Lynch: The Art, Music, and Early Films of David Lynch with The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul—and if you can’t make the doc tonight, it’s going through June 2nd and shows with adjacent screenings of the early ultra-Lynchian film Erasurehead. 6:45 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski
The Film Society at St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com