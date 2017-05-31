Young Lynch: The Art, Music, and Early Films of David Lynch

Thanks to his strong personality that matches his quirky directorial style, David Lynch the man has himself become as popular and recognizable as the films in his oeuvre. Get a peek at the art, music, and early films of Lynch before he was a household name thanks to Young Lynch: The Art, Music, and Early Films of David Lynch with The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul—and if you can’t make the doc tonight, it’s going through June 2nd and shows with adjacent screenings of the early ultra-Lynchian film Erasurehead. 6:45 PM. $10. —Curt Stanski

The Film Society at St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com