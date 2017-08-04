You Know Nothing: A Game of Thrones Geography Bee

“That’s what I do. I drink and I know things.” Think you know your Game of Thrones trivia? What about, even nerdier, your geography from Song of Fire & Ice? The trivia maesters of Trivia Mafia will be hosting a You Know Nothing: Game of Thrones Geography Bee at Amsterdam Bar & Harrenhal that focuses on GRRM’s made up landmarks like old Valeria (where dragons are from) or deep in the narrow seas (where Varys is from). Don’t think you’ve got a Tyrion-level of knowledge? It will be just as fun to show up in your Dothraki leathers or Lannister gold and watch. Saturday, 7 PM. $12 to play, $6 to enjoy the mummer’s farce. —Taylor Carik

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com