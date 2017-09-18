You Can Do It, Put Some Action To It

In these very bleak time in American politics, it’s important to stay informed and stay involved, and at tonight’s You Can Do It, Put Some Action To It meet-up you can do both. Reps from many of the City of MPLS City Council and Park Board campaigns will be on hand to discuss their positions and they can help fire you up to volunteer to door knock or phone bank or grab a lawn sign. And if that’s not enough, the event is itself a party with beer from the brewery, prizes, and a little 90s dance party. 6-9 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

LynLake Brewing, 2934 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; lynlakebrewery.com