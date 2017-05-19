Yeah Maybe #17 (the garage sale show)

Studios in Northeast MPLS aren’t the only things open to the public this weekend, there’s also the Seward Garage Sale Days! The house-as-gallery Yeah Maybe will host an exhibition-as-garage sale with wares from The Third Rail, Tuck Under Projects, Beyond Repair, and more, plus music outside from noon to 3 PM and brownies. Saturday, 10 AM-4 PM. Free.Maddi Hawthorne-Taner

Yeah Maybe, 2528 E 22nd St, MPLS; facebook.com/hereisyeahmaybe

