Yacht Rock 8: One More Night (Now With More ’80s)

If there’s one thing DJ Jake Rudh‘s annual Yacht Rock party didn’t need, it’s more smooth sounds. Too bad! Rudh will play his favorite silky jams from Kenny Loggins to Hall and Oates to Toto to Carly Simon to dozen of other light rock hitmakers while cruise vacation-garbed partiers (seriously dress up in your polo and deck shoes) lounge the night away on the Psycho Suzi’s patio overlooking the lapping waves on the river. Plus he’s bringing an extra injection of ’80s that will give the place a more neon Miami Vice vibe. This bucket list party fills up and gets nuts, so get there early. Saturday, 7 PM. Free. —Peter Armenian

Psycho Suzi’s, 1900 Marshall St NE, MPLS; psychosuzis.com