X-Underground: X Games Kick-Off Dance Party

Along with the gravity-defying skateboard and BMX bike tricks, the invasion of the X Games action sports festival into MPLS’s west downtown also includes quite a few cool parties and musical performances. There’s big name events like electronic music maker Flume, hometown heroes Dadmosphere, even Prof and Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic, but there’s also the cool kick-off dance party tonight at Hell’s Kitchen with DJ Shannon Blowtorch, host Mica May, pop-up performances by Manchita and J. plaza, and moves from Fly GRRLS Emily and Adonia and Emily Madigan. The whole night is sponsored by Surly and Monster, so expect cheap drinks and expect it to go all night. 9 PM. Free. —Thad Mogenstern

Hell’s Kitchen Underground, 80 S 9th St, MPLS; hellskitcheninc.com