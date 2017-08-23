Wu-Tang Wednesday

“And he disrespected the Wu-Tang Clan.” If you didn’t read the transcript from the jury selection for terrible pharma bro Martin Shkreli, you’re in for a treat—we share Juror No. 59’s impartiality when it comes to someone disrespecting the Wu-Tang. We also love to celebrate the Clan like DJ Fundo will be doing tonight at The Country Bar, which has turned into his makeshift birthday party, along with DJ Frank Castle and tracks from the Shaolin. 10 PM. Free. —Kelie Brendell

The Country Bar, 3006 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; thecountrybar.com