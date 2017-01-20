World Wide Riddim

On its way to becoming one of the most fun dance parties in MPLS + STPL, this next installment of World Wide Riddim, hosted by up-and-coming MC Rich Garvey and presented by scene maven The Lifestyle Observer, ratchets up the dance floor heat with Reggaeton, Afrobeat, and Dancehall sounds from extra-special guest DJs Jimmy2Times, Slamdunkapher, and Verb X. Saturday, 10 PM. $5. —August Gibbons

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com