Posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:00 am
World Wide Riddim

On its way to becoming one of the most fun dance parties in MPLS + STPL, this next installment of World Wide Riddim, hosted by up-and-coming MC Rich Garvey and presented by scene maven The Lifestyle Observer, ratchets up the dance floor heat with Reggaeton, Afrobeat, and Dancehall sounds from extra-special guest DJs Jimmy2Times, Slamdunkapher, and Verb XSaturday, 10 PM. $5.August Gibbons

Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; nomadpub.com

