Wooden Soul: Cherry Dust 750ml Bottle Release

At the finale recording of last season’s The Weekend Starts Now podcast, we had a chance to talk to Indeed Brewing’s Adam Theis and try some samples of their Wooden Soul sour program—and damn they were good, even to the folks in attendance that weren’t necessarily adventurous beer drinkers. Tonight you can get your own taste of the newest Wooden Soul public offering of Cherry Dust, a beer with wine-like complexity that has notes of tart cherry, carob, and amaretto. You can also buy a bottle to bring home (limit 3 per person). Added bonus: The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen will also be on hand with Cherry Dust-inspired cupcakes to pair with the new beer. 3 PM. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com