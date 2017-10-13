WONDER WOMEN II: A Party for The Divas, The Dimes & The Dancing Queens

If you’ve ever wanted a dance night that only plays monster jams from your favorite musical ladies—Whitney and Mariah to Janet and En Vogue to Princess Nokia and SZA—Friday at First Ave is gonna be your night. DJs Keezy, Miss Brit, izzie p, plus YSHEYELLIN (aka Mina Moore) and host LVNDSCVPES, will fill up the Mainroom and its dancefloor for the second ever Wonder Women night of tunes and moves for you and the divas, dimes, and dancing queens you know. Friday, 9 PM. $7 advance, $10 door. 18+. —Margeaux Devereaux

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com