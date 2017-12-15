Women Your Mother Warned You About: Resistance & Resilience + The Transsexual Empire Strikes Back

Some of the best trans women and AMAB nonbinary writers in the country stop into MPLS as a part of Heartspark Press‘s Great Lakes tour. The big event, Women Your Mother Warned You About: Resistance & Resilience, features around a dozen performers—whose work has been featured everywhere from McSweeny’s to Vice magazine to underground zines, not to mention winning several awards and fellowships—presenting work Friday night at the Phoenix Theater. There’s also the very cool The Transsexual Empire Strikes Back (can the new Star Wars really be that good, it can’t be) with some of the evenings’ performers making a 3 PM appearance at Boneshaker Books. Friday, 7:30 PM. $10, pay what you can. —Tracy Oxford

Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; phoenixtheatermpls.org