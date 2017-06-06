Women In Film International Short Film Showcase

Posted on June 6, 2017 at 5:00 am
women film tv

Check out women-focused film that has slightly less buzz than Wonder Woman tonight at Squirrel Haus Arts. The Minnesota Women in Film & Television group will be screening selections from the WIFT International Short Film Showcase which features works from some of the other 10,000 organization members from around the world. Get there on time for the mingling before the screening. 6 PM. $8.Curt Stanski

Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave, MPLS; squirrelhausarts.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.