Winter Patio Party: Get Stir Crazy

Don’t act like this heat wave of barely over freezing temps hasn’t got you thinking about patios. The warmer weather and likely snowfall will make for a perfect outdoor atmosphere at Psycho Suzi’s, where you can embrace your love of the North and your love of indie beer like Indeed Brewing’s Stir Crazy Porter. Plus they’ll have Stir Crazy S’mores, Red hot poked and caramelized beer, swag, games and more. Thursday, 5:30-PM. Free. —Art Humes

Psycho Suzi’s, 1900 Marshall St NE, MPLS; psychosuzis.com