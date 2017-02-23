Winsome Flagship Launch

Since we interviewed one of the area’s rising fashion moguls, Kathryn Sieve of Winsome Goods, on our podcast last season, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the official opening of the Winsome flagship studio (while also enjoying their vintage Air Stream mobile studio). Well, the wait is over. Visit the new space tonight for the launch party, see the clothing crafted all in house, and have a drink while you mingle. 6-9 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Winsome Goods, 201 6th St. SE #2, MPLS; winsomegoods.com