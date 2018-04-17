Yes! Legendary pioneers of American grunge punk, L7 are back in a very big way and better than ever. The loud ladies recently released their electrifying onslaught of a new single “Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago” on Don Giovanni Records. The track is the result of Donita Sparks and Suzi Gardner’s first writing collaboration in 18 years. A raucous, bombastic party rock anthem for the sinking Titanic, it is a sardonic yet joyous middle finger of a track that sits somewhere between “Anarchy in the U.K.” and “Springtime for Hitler”. Just in the nick of time, L7 are touring the country with a stop at First Avenue’s Mainroom with the intense and raucously fun Death Valley Girls. Thursday, 7 PM. $25.

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

