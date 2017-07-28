Freakum Dress – Manchita & Sophia Eris With Bionik

Posted on July 28, 2017 at 5:00 am
freakum

We can’t think of a better way to follow up a week of Chappelle than with GRRRL PRTY-iers Manchita and Sophia Eris, beats-master Bionik and special guests Alissa Paris and The Fly Girls. They’ll transform ultra-chill Icehouse into one of the hottest spots of the summer with a party where revelers can flaunt their baddest and best dressed looks while dropping down on the dance floor. 11 PM. $8 advance. Hank Stacks

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

